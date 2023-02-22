3rd Circ. Asked To Look At New Precedent In Class Cert. Fight

By Nadia Dreid (February 22, 2023, 7:06 PM EST) -- Niaspan buyers want the Third Circuit to take a look at an opinion it handed down last year before deciding whether to overturn a decision denying them class certification in their litigation accusing AbbVie and Teva Pharmaceuticals of costing them money through an illegal pay-for-delay deal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS