Molson Coors' $9.5M Hard Seltzer False Ad Deal Nears OK

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 22, 2023, 9:59 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said Wednesday that he'll give preliminary approval to Molson Coors Beverage Co.'s $9.5 million deal ending putative class claims that it made misleading statements about the health benefits of its Vizzy Hard Seltzer product with "acerola superfruit," calling it a good result....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS