Bestwall Says J&J Unit's 3rd Circ. Loss Shouldn't End Ch. 11

By Hayley Fowler (February 23, 2023, 8:32 PM EST) -- Georgia-Pacific asbestos unit Bestwall LLC has told a North Carolina federal judge that a Third Circuit ruling dismissing a Johnson & Johnson unit's Chapter 11 should have no bearing on its own bankruptcy, saying different circuit standards and facts of the case render that decision inconsequential....

