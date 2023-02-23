Polish Airline Wants 400+ Boeing Documents In Fraud Suit

By Collin Krabbe (February 23, 2023, 10:25 PM EST) -- LOT Polish Airlines wants a federal judge to make Boeing produce more than 416 unredacted documents disclosed as part of a congressional investigation into the 737 Max as part of a suit alleging that the company's conspiracy caused it hundreds of millions of dollars in losses....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS