SEC Accuses Duo Of Insider Trading On $3.4B Verifone Sale

By Jessica Corso (February 23, 2023, 10:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit in New York federal court this week accusing a former consultant of private equity firm Francisco Partners of tipping off his friend about the company's planned $3.4 billion purchase of Verifone Systems Inc....

