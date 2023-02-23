Bankman-Fried Exploited Code 'Loopholes,' New Charges Say

By Pete Brush (February 23, 2023, 9:35 AM EST) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors bolstered their case against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday with a new indictment accusing the disgraced cryptocurrency mogul of building deceit right into the software controlling his fallen exchange and making large, unlawful political donations....

