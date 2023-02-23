Georgia Appeals Court Affirms $800K Award In Housing Spat

By Peter McGuire (February 23, 2023, 5:09 PM EST) -- A property developer whom a jury found defrauded his business partners in a failed multimillion-dollar real estate deal cannot get a mistrial in the case or reverse an award of more than $800,000 to his erstwhile associates, the Court of Appeals of Georgia has ruled....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS