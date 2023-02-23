Avaya Gets Nod On Additional $128M In Ch. 11 Funding

By Vince Sullivan (February 23, 2023, 5:58 PM EST) -- Bankrupt telecommunications software company Avaya Inc. received approval Thursday from a Texas court to access a second wave of debtor-in-possession financing that provides access to another $128 million in loans slated to convert to exit funding when the company leaves Chapter 11....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS