End-Payors Ink $30M Novartis Exforge Deal

By Nadia Dreid (February 23, 2023, 10:47 PM EST) -- Novartis has reached another deal to shake off claims that it hatched an illegal deal with Par Pharmaceuticals to delay the release of a generic version of the blood pressure drug Exforge, this one with end payors for $30 million....

