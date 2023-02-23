DC Circ. Returns AGs' Albertson Case To District Court

By Bryan Koenig (February 23, 2023, 10:01 PM EST) -- The attorneys general of the District of Columbia, California and Illinois will get a second crack against Albertsons' $4 billion special dividend, already paid amid its planned sale to Kroger, after a D.C. Circuit panel refused Thursday to simply affirm a lower court's initial rejection of the lawsuit....

