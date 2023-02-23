Saks Fifth Employee's No Poach Suit Dismissed, For Now

By Kelly Lienhard (February 23, 2023, 10:41 PM EST) -- A former Saks Fifth Avenue employee has until the beginning of March to file an amended complaint alleging the retailer and other high-end stores conspired to not hire each other's employees, after a New York federal judge dismissed claims from other former employees because they did not file their suit within the statute of limitations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS