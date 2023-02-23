Chancery Fast-Tracks AMC Stockholders' Share Overhaul Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (February 23, 2023, 7:56 PM EST) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings and its common stockholders secured tentative approval from Delaware's Chancery Court on Thursday for a fast-tracked March 10 hearing on investors' bid to block AMC's plans for a vote on a capital structure overhaul that opponents say would "decimate" the voting power of regular shareholders....

