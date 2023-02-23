DOL Urges 5th Circ. To Revive Dental Co.'s 401(k) Fee Suit

By Patrick Hoff (February 23, 2023, 9:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday urged the Fifth Circuit to overturn a trial court's tossing of a suit claiming a former AIG subsidiary unlawfully charged fees to 401(k) plans that left its platform, arguing the lower court misinterpreted federal benefits law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS