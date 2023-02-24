Caesars' 'Risk-Free' Bets Are Dead Man's Hand, NY Suit Says

By Craig Clough (February 24, 2023, 6:07 PM EST) -- A New Yorker launched a proposed class action Thursday against Caesars Entertainment Inc., saying the company misled its online sports betting customers with false "risk-free" betting advertisements that can actually cause a player to lose large sums of money....

