$65.5M Au Pair Deal Can't Stop Trafficking Claims, Judge Says

By Rae Ann Varona (February 24, 2023, 5:54 PM EST) -- A deal requiring sponsorship agencies to pay $65.5 million to au pairs for wages they skimped on doesn't stop a couple of au pairs from lodging trafficking claims against a family they worked for, a Colorado judge has found....

