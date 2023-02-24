F-150 Drivers Can't Add More Models To Class, Judge Says

By Jonathan Capriel (February 24, 2023, 9:53 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has refused to give a proposed class of F-150 drivers who claim that Ford Motor Co. installed faulty transmissions in their vehicles time to expand their lawsuit to include drivers of more of the automakers' models, finding the plaintiffs waited too long to make the request....

