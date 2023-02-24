Myriad Groups Ask Justices To Keep Immigration Law Axed

By Kelly Lienhard (February 24, 2023, 9:56 PM EST) -- A slew of media associations, local governments, social services groups and law experts urged the U.S. Supreme Court to affirm a ruling that partly cleared a California man of encouraging unlawful immigration, claiming that rejecting the decision would overstep First Amendment rights and criminalize the act of soliciting civilly punishable conduct....

