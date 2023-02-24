Elizabeth Holmes Cites Newborn In Ripping Flight Risk Claim

By Dorothy Atkins (February 24, 2023, 11:12 PM EST) -- Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has fired back once again against prosecutors' accusation that she is a flight risk and shouldn't be allowed to stay out of prison pending her investor fraud conviction appeal, arguing she's surrendered her passport, and her family — including her toddler and recent newborn — lives in the U.S....

