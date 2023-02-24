Athenahealth Fights Whistleblower's Atty Fee Top-Up Request

By Brian Dowling (February 24, 2023, 3:51 PM EST) -- A whistleblower who accused the medical technology company AthenaHealth Inc. of paying illegal kickbacks to doctors and vendors shouldn't be able to rake in nearly $84,000 in additional attorney fees, the company told a Boston federal judge on Friday....

