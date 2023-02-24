Health Workers Want Class Cert. In ERISA Excessive Fee Suit

By Emily Brill (February 24, 2023, 6:18 PM EST) -- Three ex-employees of Berkshire Health Systems Management Services have asked a Massachusetts federal judge to certify a class of roughly 5,500 current and former workers in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit accusing the health care company of failing to keep its retirement plan's fees low....

