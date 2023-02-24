SPAC Tips For Retroactive Validation Of Shareholder Votes

By Perrie Weiner, Aaron Goodman and Paul Chander (February 24, 2023, 5:36 PM EST) -- The Delaware Chancery Court recently sent shock waves through the world of special purpose acquisition vehicles when it ruled that single class votes on charter amendments were invalid under Delaware law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS