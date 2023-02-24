Metaverse Co. Beats Ex-HR Manager's Sex Harassment Claims

By Patrick Hoff (February 24, 2023, 8:43 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Friday dismissed a former human resources worker's claims that she was sexually harassed while working for a metaverse real estate company, but said he needs more information before deciding whether her pay discrimination and other claims belong in court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS