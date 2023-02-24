PGA Tour Can't Delay January 2024 Antitrust Trial With LIV

By Dorothy Atkins (February 24, 2023, 10:58 PM EST) -- A California federal judge refused Friday to vacate a 2024 antitrust trial date after the PGA Tour accused LIV Golf's Saudi financier of stonewalling discovery, but the judge said the financier has chosen to fight discovery orders, and although he's not yet a named party, it's "ludicrous" to suggest he's not "integrally involved."...

