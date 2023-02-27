Charles Schwab To Face Merger Retail Trade Antitrust Suit

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (February 27, 2023, 6:29 PM EST) -- A Texas federal court has rejected a bid from The Charles Schwab Corp. to toss a proposed class action, ruling that the retail investors bringing the suit have shown an antitrust injury through their allegations that they now pay higher transaction costs for their trades following the Schwab-TD Ameritrade merger....

