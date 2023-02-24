USC, Workers Seek Preliminary OK Of $13M ERISA Settlement

By Kellie Mejdrich (February 24, 2023, 7:02 PM EST) -- The University of Southern California and a massive class of workers who claimed the school saddled two retirement plans with high fees and poorly performing investments asked a federal court to approve a $13 million settlement resolving their federal benefits lawsuit after more than 6½ years of litigation. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS