A Cautionary Tale On Technical Data Rights In DOD Contracts

By Zachary Jacobson (March 1, 2023, 6:44 PM EST) -- In its recent decision in Appeal of FlightSafety International Inc., the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals held that the government can remove commercial proprietary markings from commercial technical data if the markings restrict the government's data rights regardless of whether the contractor developed such data exclusively at private expense.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS