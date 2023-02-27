Ill. Firm Not Liable For Client's Forgery Claim, 7th Circ. Says

By Emily Sawicki (February 27, 2023, 3:36 PM EST) -- A California woman cannot hold her former law firm responsible for $111,000 in sanctions she incurred by falsely claiming her signature was forged in a $1.5 million settlement in a family business dispute, with a Seventh Circuit panel finding Friday she independently continued to pass off the lie for 18 months....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS