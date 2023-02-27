7th Circ. Backs Humana's ADA Win Over Anxious Worker

By Rachel Riley (February 27, 2023, 6:54 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit has upheld Humana's win in a disability discrimination dispute, saying an ex-call center employee doesn't have a real case because she kept hanging up on customers, even with special arrangements to relieve her anxiety at work....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS