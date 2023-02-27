Insurer's Faulty-Construction Coverage Suit Ruled Premature

By Hope Patti (February 27, 2023, 1:35 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge tossed Cincinnati Insurance Co.'s suit over its indemnity obligations to a contractor accused of performing faulty construction work, saying the action was premature because the underlying suit had yet to be resolved....

