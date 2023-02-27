Justices Won't Hear Pharmacist's Appeal In Deadly Outbreak

By Chris Villani (February 27, 2023, 1:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away the founder of a Massachusetts compounding center that caused a deadly meningitis outbreak after he sought a reversal of a second sentencing hearing that tacked on five years to his time in prison....

