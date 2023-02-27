Phone Retrieval Isn't 'Operating' Car In NJ Wrongful Death Suit

By Ryan Harroff (February 27, 2023, 6:48 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court set precedent on Monday when it declined to extend a Garden State statute blocking wrongful death claims for uninsured motorists to a case where a man was killed when his already-crashed car was struck again while he was retrieving his phone from inside....

