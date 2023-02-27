FCC Looks To Move Past 'Binary' Satellite, Mobile Choices

By Christopher Cole (February 27, 2023, 10:16 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission wants to move beyond the "binary choices" of dedicating specific spectrum bands to either mobile or satellite use by allowing flexible use in so-called mobile dead zones, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel told an industry gathering in Spain on Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS