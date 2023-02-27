CFPB Bans Mortgage Lender For Violating Earlier Order

By Katryna Perera (February 27, 2023, 9:18 PM EST) -- A California mortgage lender was permanently banned Monday from the industry by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for allegedly repeatedly violating a 2015 agency order prohibiting it from sending advertisements to military families that made it seem like the company was affiliated with the federal government....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS