Shareholder SPAC Spat Ensnares Commercial EV Co.

By Daniel Ducassi (February 27, 2023, 7:32 PM EST) -- Commercial electric vehicle company Lightning eMotors has been hit with a shareholder derivative suit in Colorado federal court, alleging its executives and directors made false and misleading claims in a proxy statement and elsewhere about Lightning's future production capacity and potential revenue....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS