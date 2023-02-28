DeSantis Takes Disney's District Keys, Appoints New Board

By Lauren Berg (February 27, 2023, 10:48 PM EST) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill granting state control of The Walt Disney Co.'s once self-governing district encompassing its Orlando theme parks, legislation that came about to punish the company for its opposition to what detractors call the state's "Don't Say Gay" law....

