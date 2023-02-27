Norfolk Southern To Allow More Exam Time At Derailment Site

By Eric Heisig (February 27, 2023, 9:48 PM EST) -- Norfolk Southern Corp. agreed Monday afternoon to give more time to residents and business owners near East Palestine, Ohio, suing over a derailment and chemical spill to inspect the contaminated wreckage still on-site before the railroad giant engages in substantial cleanup efforts mandated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS