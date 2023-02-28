Ax-Throwing Org. Wins $107K TM Verdict Against Blade Seller

By Gina Kim (February 27, 2023, 7:09 PM EST) -- A California federal jury has found that ax-maker Cold Steel infringed a trademark belonging to the governing body of the nascent sport of urban ax throwing in the advertising and selling of its products, and ordered the company to pay $107,260, according to defense counsel....

