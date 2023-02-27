YouTube Fighting Uphill On Trimming Battlegrounds Claims

By Craig Clough (February 27, 2023, 9:13 PM EST) -- A California federal judge indicated Monday that he is unlikely to dismiss claims against YouTube brought by a video game developer alleging the platform hosts an infringing film version of its PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, saying that the different forms of media make it challenging to perform an analysis of their similarities....

