Worker Says Wellness Program Penalty Violated ADA

By Patrick Hoff (February 27, 2023, 8:30 PM EST) -- A Midwest-based marketing company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by raising health insurance premiums for workers who refused to undergo a medical exam and participate in the employee wellness plan, according to a proposed class action in Illinois federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS