AMC Stock Overhaul On Hold Until April Chancery Hearing

By Jeff Montgomery (February 28, 2023, 2:01 PM EST) -- Results of a March 14 AMC Entertainment vote on a disputed share conversion and reverse stock split will remain sidelined pending an April 27 hearing on a yet-to-be-filed stockholder preliminary injunction motion, Delaware's Court of Chancery has ruled....

