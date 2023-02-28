3D Systems To Pay Up To $27M To End Feds' Export Probes

By Dorothy Atkins (February 28, 2023, 10:15 PM EST) -- 3D Systems Corp. has cut three separate deals totaling more than $27 million with federal agencies to end claims the 3D printer company violated the Arms Export Control Act, the False Claims Act and numerous federal regulations by exporting military product-design blueprints to Germany, China and Taiwan without U.S. government authorization....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS