Jewish Org. Can't Seize Properties In Stolen Texts Suit

By Isaac Monterose (February 28, 2023, 2:23 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge denied a Jewish nonprofit's bid to seize Russian-owned properties in the U.S. as compensation for more than $178 million of court sanctions issued against Russia for not returning stolen Jewish texts, ruling that the nonprofit failed to properly notify the Russian government about the monetary sanctions....

