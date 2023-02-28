OnlyFans Liable For VAT, ECJ Rules

By Matt Thompson (February 28, 2023, 12:05 PM EST) -- Social media site OnlyFans is liable for value-added tax on sales of user-created content, and the European Council did not overstep its powers when it clarified the law around VAT and platforms, the European Court of Justice ruled Tuesday....

