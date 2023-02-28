NY Deli Agrees To Settle Workers' Wage, Harassment Suit

By Emily Brill (February 28, 2023, 8:39 PM EST) -- A Long Island deli has agreed to shell out $120,000 to settle claims that it refused to pay two female cooks overtime and fired one of them when she rejected the co-owner's advances, according to documents filed in New York federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS