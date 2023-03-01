Broadcast Groups Push Bill Opposing New Royalties

By Kelly Lienhard (February 28, 2023, 6:28 PM EST) -- Two broadcaster groups wrote to lawmakers to push for passage of a resolution opposing any new fees or charges on local broadcast radio stations in an ongoing fight against legislators who want radio services to pay recording artists and their producers for the music they play....

