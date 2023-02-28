Firms Vie To Represent 'Gemini Earn' Crypto Users In NY Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (February 28, 2023, 9:12 PM EST) -- Firms including the crypto-focused boutique Kim & Serritella LLP and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP want to represent a proposed class of customers accusing cryptocurrency exchange Gemini and its founders, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, of misleading them about the firm's interest-bearing accounts, hurting them after it halted its program for the accounts in November....

