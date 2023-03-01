KFC Franchisee Can't Ditch ADA Suit Over Sloped Parking

By Joyce Hanson (February 28, 2023, 9:37 PM EST) -- A company responsible for operating 160 Kentucky Fried Chicken locations can't escape a Kentucky federal court suit by a wheelchair-using customer who claims the franchisee violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by installing overly steep slopes in its parking lots....

