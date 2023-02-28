Meritage Accuses AIG Of Improperly Grouping Stucco Claims

By Ben Zigterman (February 28, 2023, 6:30 PM EST) -- Meritage Homes asked a Texas federal judge to find that AIG should cover much of $9.3 million the homebuilder paid to settle hundreds of stucco construction defect claims, arguing the insurer is improperly grouping claims to keep Meritage under the self-insured retention limit in all but one policy year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS