Megan Thee Stallion Says Record Co. Depos Should Be Struck

By Catherine Marfin (February 28, 2023, 7:05 PM EST) -- Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has asked a Harris County, Texas, judge to exclude evidentiary exhibits submitted by her record label as part of its bid for a court to find in its favor on several breach of contract claims, arguing the evidence was submitted too late to be considered....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS