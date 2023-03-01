Unilever Can't Nix TRESemme Shampoo User's Hair Loss Suit

By Hailey Konnath (February 28, 2023, 7:59 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday refused to toss a proposed class action claiming that Unilever's TRESemme shampoo contains a chemical that can lead to hair loss, ruling that an Empire State woman has plausibly alleged that exposure to the chemical significantly contributed to her hair loss....

